Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entegris by 18.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 19.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

