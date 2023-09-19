Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 580,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Exelon by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

