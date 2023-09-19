Toroso Investments LLC Invests $867,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Loews by 108.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 3,461.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of L opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

