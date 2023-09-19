Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.