Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

