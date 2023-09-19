Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 747.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $901.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $4,952,932. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $903.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $860.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.60. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.