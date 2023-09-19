Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waters by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,879 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Waters by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $273.39 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

