Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,059,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,603,078 shares of company stock valued at $27,261,447. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.