Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

