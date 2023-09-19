Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

