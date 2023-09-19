Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

LTHM stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

