Toroso Investments LLC Sells 12,503 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

