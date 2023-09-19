Toroso Investments LLC Sells 16,138 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.30.

FDX stock opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

