Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,168 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

