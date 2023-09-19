Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

Shares of IEX opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

