Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 520.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $6,895,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after buying an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

DOX stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

