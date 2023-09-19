Toroso Investments LLC Sells 716 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $99,503.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,830,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,365,129.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,068,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,368,874.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

