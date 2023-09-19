Toroso Investments LLC Sells 996 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.04%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.