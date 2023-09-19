Toroso Investments LLC Takes $861,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.