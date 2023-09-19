Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,559,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 816,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

