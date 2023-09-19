Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,341 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,132% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.
Shares of REPL stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
