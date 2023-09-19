Traders Buy High Volume of Rumble Put Options (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,914 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 4,017 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rumble by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,613,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Rumble by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 665,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUM stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Rumble has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 82.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rumble will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

