Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 347% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOVO. Barclays upped their target price on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sovos Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,850. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,173,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,845 shares in the last quarter.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.