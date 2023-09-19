Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,802 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 4,582 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at $272,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $161,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

