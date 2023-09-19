Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 3,153 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

