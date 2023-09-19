Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 17,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 7,743 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

