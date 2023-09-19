TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.61

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.61 and traded as low as C$12.44. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 573,843 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.05.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.61.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4296591 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.