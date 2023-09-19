Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.81 and traded as low as C$12.29. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 220,011 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$906.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

