Truist Financial Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $160.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $124.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

