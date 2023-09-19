Truist Financial Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $130.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $102.39 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,871 shares of company stock worth $985,204 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

