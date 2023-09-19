Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

