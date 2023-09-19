UBS Group Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Shares of ARCB opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ArcBest by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in ArcBest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

