Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.54

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.54 and traded as low as $83.99. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 13,854 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $310.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products



Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

