V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.74.

VFC stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

