Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $161.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $148.42 and last traded at $147.63. Approximately 536,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,107,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.68.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,796,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

