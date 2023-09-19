Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.72

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €121.72 ($129.49) and traded as low as €108.68 ($115.62). Volkswagen shares last traded at €109.80 ($116.81), with a volume of 1,563,880 shares.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €121.72.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

