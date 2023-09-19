Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $58,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $211.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials



Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

