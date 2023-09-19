Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

