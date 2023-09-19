Wells Fargo & Company Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $121.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.70.

Leidos stock opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

