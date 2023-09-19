Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as low as C$1.86. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 54,857 shares.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.16 million, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

