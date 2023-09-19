Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.28

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as low as C$28.63. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$28.75, with a volume of 66,509 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

