WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 1,900 ($23.54) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,035 ($25.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,344 ($16.65) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,453.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,520.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,110 ($13.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,728.90 ($21.42). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,635.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £15,125 ($18,735.29). Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

