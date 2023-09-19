WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 1,900 ($23.54) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,035 ($25.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
WH Smith Trading Down 4.4 %
Insider Transactions at WH Smith
In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £15,125 ($18,735.29). Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.
