Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.96

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as low as C$39.62. Winpak shares last traded at C$39.99, with a volume of 33,954 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Winpak alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winpak

Winpak Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$386.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.85 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.1124031 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winpak

In other Winpak news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00. Insiders own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.