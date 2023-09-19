Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.67, but opened at $42.56. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 131,287 shares traded.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

