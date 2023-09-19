Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $499,198.92 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

YUM opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

