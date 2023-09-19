Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.62. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 69,655 shares.

Specifically, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $916,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

