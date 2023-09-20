103,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

