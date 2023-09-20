10,834 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

