10,839 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,839 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $188.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $269.34. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,320,823. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

