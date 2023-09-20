11,364 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rogers by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

